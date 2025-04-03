US crypto giant Circle files for IPO

On Tuesday (2 April), Circle lodged its application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors pull out of European crypto funds in 2024 amid market and political buzz Circle has attempted to float on US public markets before, put pulled the plug on its IPO, an event that CEO Jeremy Allaire, said was "disappointing" in an X, at the time Twitter, post in 2022, after it did not complete the SEC qualification in time. The US has adopted a more crypto-friendly tilt from the incumbent White House administration, and the SEC has also moved to loosen its oversight of th...