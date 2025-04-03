US crypto giant Circle files for IPO

Stablecoin operator Circle Internet Financial, which issues the stablecoin USD Coin, has filed for its long-awaited initial public offering.
On Tuesday (2 April), Circle lodged its application with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Investors pull out of European crypto funds in 2024 amid market and political buzz Circle has attempted to float on US public markets before, put pulled the plug on its IPO, an event that CEO Jeremy Allaire, said was "disappointing" in an X, at the time Twitter, post in 2022, after it did not complete the SEC qualification in time. The US has adopted a more crypto-friendly tilt from the incumbent White House administration, and the SEC has also moved to loosen its oversight of th...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes