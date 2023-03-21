First Republic sits on shaky ground following $30bn bailout

California-based First Republic looks next to fall in the SVB saga

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank, the California-based bank seemed at greatest risk of failure, until last Friday (17 March), when a deal was reached in an attempt to stabilise the bank.

A coalition of 11 Wall Street banks deposited cash to help shore up First Republic: JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo deposited $5bn each; Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley deposited $2.5bn each; and BNY Mellon, PNC Bank, State Street, Truist and US Bank deposited $1bn each.

However, the $30bn bailout was described as "a sticking plaster move" by David Dowsett, global head of investments at GAM Investments, who added the action would "not decisively resolve the situation".

Despite the bailout, the bank's stock has continued to fall, dropping 47.1% yesterday (21 March), according to data from Marketwatch.

In total, the bank's stock price has fallen 90.1% over the past month.

However, in pre-market trading this morning, the bank's stock price had shot up by 22.4%.

This may be due to a plan hatched by JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, who has suggested converting some or all of the $30bn deposits into a cash infusion for the bank, according to Bloomberg.

Struggling shares

Richard de Lisle, manager of the VT De Lisle America fund, explained that getting a bailout from major banks "draws attention to bank weakness", adding the bailout provided an incentive for depositors to consider their options, meaning it did not even offer stability to the struggling bank.

On Sunday (19 March), S&P Global downgraded the bank to a B+ rating, fours days after it was first downgraded to ‘junk' rating by the agency. On Friday (17 March), Moody's also downgraded the bank below investment grade.

De Lisle said that First Republic was next on the chopping block as it had the "nearest type of structure" to the trio of recently-collapsed US banks.

He noted that First Republic had the third highest rate of uninsured deposits at 67.7%, putting the bank behind SVB at 94% and Signature Bank at 90%.

The manager also noted that First Republic had similarly "rich sophisticated depositors", which he argued was dangerous.

He explained the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation guarantee for all deposits, which was lifted above the normal $250,000 limit for the other collapsed banks, was still "implicit not explicit".

Stephen Walker, lead analyst, thematic and fintech research at GlobalData, agreed, arguing the selloff was "sentiment driven".

He said some shareholders may be selling their stocks as the Wall Street banks would rank ahead of them in a bankruptcy, liquidation or forced merger scenario.

Walker pointed to Credit Suisse as a prime example, where equity holders were "forced to swallow a not great deal and that was the best case scenario".

The European bank was bought by fellow Swiss bank UBS over the weekend, with investors paying far below the price of shares in exchange for a stabilisation of the scandal-ridden lender.

Walker added: "There is a risk First Republic goes under, hence the continued pressure on the share price."

Wider sector

As the crisis around US regional banks has grown, other banks' stock prices have fallen in tandem, though by far less than that of First Republic.

However, de Lisle argued the wider sector may actually "quite like to see FRC struggle", as other banks would "like a crack at the carcass", just as had happened in Europe.

Nevertheless, he said the turmoil around First Republic was still causing uncertainty to rise, while the chance of recession also becomes more likely.

He also said the unrest would lead to a greater chance of tighter regulations, leading margins to be squeezed across other banks.

GAM's Dowsett agreed, adding he did not believe this is a credit event for the banking sector in the US, but instead "a product of the tightening of interest rates".

He argued this was indicative not of a banking crisis, but of a broader recession, as liquidity conditions tighten and businesses that have not been run efficiently are "now not viable".

GlobalData's Walker said the issues affecting First Republic were "part and parcel" of the same issue affecting both SVB and Credit Suisse: "Lack of confidence in the institutions and withdrawal of deposits".

Walker added the continued collapse will lead to a "flight to quality", as bigger banks receive the deposits moved from First Republic, while credit will become less available and only be extended to low risk borrowers.

He added: "If that sustains, the economy will be in recession and central banks may start reversing interest rate hikes."