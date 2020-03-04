Canada Life
Canada Life Investments hires portfolio manager for UK Equity Income fund
Effective from 1 July
Canada Life Investments to launch managed 20%-60% shares fund
Eighth in risk-profiled range
Canada Life's Arnaud: New paradigm in bond markets unsustainable
Unconventional monetary policy
Canada Life Investments appoints multi-asset and equity heads
Next stage of development
FCA complaints data reveals worst asset management offenders
Alliance Trust Savings tops lists
Where are the fixed income opportunities amid Brexit uncertainty?
Mike Count, senior fund manager at Canada Life Investments, asks if the strong run in corporate credit can continue and outlines the investment case for insurance bonds, which have been left behind in this rally.
Unigestion appoints ex-Canada Life Investments Maret as head of marketing
Left at the end of last year
Canada Life buys annuity provider Retirement Advantage
Bolsters UK position in retirement market
Fixed Income Briefing: Our approaches as bond investing becomes 'increasingly difficult'
Managers from Investment Week's Edinburgh Fixed Income Briefing discuss the opportunities and risks for the asset class.
Canada Life cuts AMC on FOFs range to 0.45%
Managed by CIO David Marchant
Canada Life Investments launches low volatility mixed-asset fund
Managed by David Marchant
Canada Life Investments' distribution head departs after six years
Frank Maret leaving firm
Canada Life Investments expands fixed income range with short duration credit fund
For managers Count and Matthews
Canada Life lifts suspension on property fund range
Suspended trading in July
Update: Aberdeen lifts suspension on UK Property fund
Suspension was previously extended
What is the answer to European steel sector's 'deep-rooted' problems?
Steel has been a prominent fixture in the news in recent weeks but for all the wrong reasons, writes Canada Life Investment's Duncan Mackay.
Canada Life's Maret: How we are negotiating challenges as retail market turned 'on its head'
Expanding product range
Which UK stocks offer the best dividend policies?
Canada Life Investments' Eugene O'Neill also explores which UK stocks are paying above index yields
Who won the International Fund & Product Awards 2015?
Canada Life International, Schroders, and Old Mutual International among winners
RLAM UK Growth manager Mitchell exits
Another departure at RLAM
Has the Fed become hostage to inflation expectations?
Investors casting doubt on effectiveness of monetary policy
Canada Life buys Legal & General's offshore arm
Legal & General (L&G) has sold its offshore bond operation to Canada Life's parent company Great-West Lifeco.
The next leg of the UK bull market
UK EQUITIES