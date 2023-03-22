Canada Life AM launches Diversified Risk Managed fund range

The DRM fund range will be co-managed by Craig Rippe, head of multi-asset, and fund manager Jordan Sriharan.

The funds were developed in partnership with Hymans Robertson, and risk profiled by Defaqto and other leading risk profile providers.

This move is part of the refresh of the firm's Managed Fund suite of 0-35%, 20-60% and 40-85% funds.

As part of the refresh, the range has moved to include volatility targeting in the fund's objectives, designed to constrain the degree to which the performance of the fund will move up and down in the short-to-medium term.

An additional fund has also been added to the risk profile suite, the DRM V fund, meaning there is now a full range of funds spanning all risk profiles from three to six.

Finally, the geographic and currency restrictions previously on the funds have also been lifted.

David Marchant, managing director of Canada Life AM and CIO of Canada Life, said: "As the investment landscape has changed significantly since we launched the Managed Fund suite, we have designed the new Diversified Risk Managed range to better reflect investors' and advisers' needs.

"This is a major development for CLAM as we continue to enhance our investment proposition and with this fund suite available through the asset management and wealth business lines, it demonstrates the power of collaboration across the wider Canada Life business."

Rippe added: "This fund range has been designed to deliver risk-targeted solutions to clients in a cost-effective way. In partnership with Hymans Robertson, the fund range will be managed within defined risk boundaries and combine both strategic and tactical asset allocations.

"The funds will also be reviewed daily and rebalanced where required to ensure the risk profile continues to remain aligned with client objectives."