Canada Life names ex-Aviva head Lindsey Rix UK chief executive

Canada Life has hired Lindsey Rix as UK chief executive following her departure from rival provider Aviva.

Rix takes over in the top job at Canada Life following the departure of Doug Brown late last year. Rix joins from Aviva where she headed up its UK savings and retirement business.

At Canada Life, Rix will report into David Harney, president and chief operating officer Europe for Great-West Lifeco.

Canada Life said Rix would continue to deliver the strategy set by the UK board to deliver a major transformation programme with the "ambition to become a major competitor in the retirement market combining the core strengths of its' well-established wealth, insurance and asset management businesses".

Before joining Aviva, Rix worked for both Santander and Barclays.

Harney said: "After an open and thorough search of the market I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Lindsey as our UK CEO. Lindsey joins the business in the midst of a major transformative programme and I know she will do a fantastic job in completing the work while we also pursue our ambitious growth agenda.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for Lindsey to make her mark and I and the board look forward to working alongside her to make that happen."

Rix added: "This is a hugely exciting opportunity to be able to lead the UK business, conclude the transformation agenda and focus on new areas of growth. In combination with the strength of our brand and reputation, I can already see the huge untapped potential to really make a difference, supporting advisers and their clients build better futures."