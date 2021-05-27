Canada Life's Arnaud: Rising star bonds offer strong opportunity to outperform

Canada Life Asset Management is targeting the commodity-linked, consumer goods and automotive industries to take advantage of the rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, as last year's fallen angels transform into rising stars and regain their investment grade status.

As a result of 2020, a record number of firms were downgraded to high yield status, resulting in a wave of fallen angels, or issuers which are "not meant to stay in high yield markets", according to senior fixed income fund manager David Arnaud.

"Last year, the rating momentum was extremely negative as there was a lot more downgrades than upgrades, especially in the first half of 2020," the manager explained.

"But this has turned and we are starting to see upgrades actually outpacing downgrades, and this is a very positive signal for high yield, which is usually followed by rising stars."

In the US, around $180bn of credit fell into the fallen angel category, of which the manager believes roughly $50bn-$70bn will return to investment

grade by the end of the year, a figure he described as a "conservative estimate".

"A third of names that have been downgraded to high yield usually find their way back to investment grade within two years," he said.

"Most of these fallen angels have been downgraded not because they are on their way to bankruptcy, but because they had a temporary shock to the leverage matrix or to the profitability."

"These are big names, Kraft Heinz, for example, which is a very large consumer goods company and while it was downgraded to high yield, it is not meant to stay a high yield issuer.

"It is very likely we are going to see it upgraded [to investment grade] in the next few years."

This would make the firm a rising star, which, according to the manager, typically delivers 30-to-35 basis points of outperformance compared with other BB and BBB issuers.

"A lot of that performance happens in the three months before [the issuer] is upgraded and that is when the investor starts to anticipate the rating agency upgrade," Arnaud said.

"You want to be holding these names if you can spot them before the upgrade but if not, even if you buy on upgrade day you still have five-to-ten basis point of outperformance versus BBB left in the bank for the following month."