Inflation eases but experts warn on long road ahead

The fall in the consumer price index was slightly higher than expected by analysts, who predicted it would drop to 10.9% from 11.1% in October.

The lower rate was thanks in part to a retreat in petrol prices, but was offset by price rises for alcohol in restaurants, cafes and pubs, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The figures are also reflected the fixed-price cap on utility prices, which has "thrown water on the flames of burning energy price inflation," according to Jeremy Batsone-Carr, European strategist at Raymond James Investment Services.

However, Richard Carter, head of fixed interest research at Quilter Cheviot, flagged that with the cold snap the demand for gas "will no doubt have increased" and "we will only now begin to see the real impact of higher energy bills".

Behind the headline figures, there are still areas that are maintaining high and growing inflation.

Food inflation rose for the 16th consecutive month to 16.5% for the 12 months to November 2022, up from 16.4% in October. It is at the highest rate for 45 years.

"Even as inflation slows, the price of milk is likely to stay high, with the price simply not rising as fast as previously," said Andrew Tully, technical director at Canada Life. "The official economic forecasts are predicting a deep and protracted fall in living standards while we wait for our incomes to catch up."

The latest inflation report comes ahead of the Bank of England's next rate setting meeting, where they are widely expected to hike rates another 0.5% to 3.5%.

Market participants expect the Bank of England to continue to manage inflation by raising its base rate and sustaining elevated levels for 2023, with an average inflation of 7% during the year.

"There is still a long and painful road to financial recovery ahead, winding through a stagnating economy and a lengthened recession," said Batsone-Carr. "But this is a necessary path if the UK wishes to get out of the woods and deal with its stubborn inflation."