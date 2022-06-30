Canada Life AM launches sterling short term bond fund

Instruments span commercial paper, certificates of deposit, floating rate notes and short-dated bonds.
Canada Life Asset Management has launched a short term sterling bond fund, which aims to offer investors stable capital and income.

The LF Canlife Sterling Short Term Bond fund invests using sterling-denominated short-term fixed income and variable rate bonds, including money market instruments such as short term treasury bills. 

Instruments span commercial paper, certificates of deposit, floating rate notes and short-dated bonds. All assets are rated AAA-A.

How fixed income managers are preparing for recession and more inflation 

"Following the strong demand from institutions for the LF Canlife Sterling Liquidity fund, we are broadening our suite of vehicles for investors with short and medium-term cash requirements," said Steve Matthews, fund manager, liquidity at CLAM.

"With the launch coming at a time of economic and market uncertainty, the fund aims to generate a return on investors' short-term deposits and manage cash flow efficiently, whilst also strategically putting cash reserves to play in markets."

Matthews is sole manager on the fund and also managesthe £670m CF Canlife Sterling Liquidity fund.

It returned 0.1% over one year and 1% over three years, while the IA standard money market returned 0.1% over one year and 0.9% over three years, according to data from FE fundinfo.

