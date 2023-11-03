Bureau of Labor Statistics

US economy 'finally showing signs of cracks' with lacklustre October jobs numbers

150,000 new jobs

clock 03 November 2023 • 1 min read
US inflation remains steady at 3.7% in September

Core inflation declines again

clock 12 October 2023 • 2 min read
US inflation jumps to 3.7% in August due to gasoline price spike

Core inflation at 4.3%

clock 13 September 2023 • 2 min read
US unemployment ticks up in August to 3.8%

Labour market cooling

clock 01 September 2023 • 1 min read
Lower than expected job creation in the US lifts hopes for 'soft landing'

Lowest gain since December 2020

clock 04 August 2023 • 2 min read
US inflation drops to 4% in May

Lowest level in over two years

clock 13 June 2023 • 2 min read
US inflation dips to 5% in March

Lowest level since May 2021

clock 12 April 2023 • 2 min read
Yellen predicts US inflation will be lower next year

‘Always risks of a recession’

clock 12 December 2022 • 2 min read
US inflation falls to lowest level since January

7.7% year-on-year

clock 10 November 2022 • 2 min read
US consumer confidence returns to downward slide

Recession fears continue

clock 25 October 2022 • 2 min read
