US adds 151,000 jobs in February as unemployment rate ticks up

The latest figures published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (7 March) came in below market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters predicting the monthly rise in payrolls to hit 160,000 jobs. Nevertheless, the figures for February marked a significant increase from the downwardly-revised figure of 125,000 jobs for January this year. The largest rise was recorded in the healthcare sector, which added 52,000 jobs last month, in line with the average monthly gain of 54,000 over the last year.