US adds 151,000 jobs in February as unemployment rate ticks up

The US economy added 151,000 jobs in February, with the surge driven by rising trends in the healthcare, financial activities, transportation and warehousing, as well as social assistance.
The latest figures published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics today (7 March) came in below market expectations, with economists polled by Reuters predicting the monthly rise in payrolls to hit 160,000 jobs. Nevertheless, the figures for February marked a significant increase from the downwardly-revised figure of 125,000 jobs for January this year. The largest rise was recorded in the healthcare sector, which added 52,000 jobs last month, in line with the average monthly gain of 54,000 over the last year. US adds 256,000 jobs in December as unemployment rate softens Non-farm...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes