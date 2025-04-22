Donald Trump lashes out at Fed chair Jerome Powell claiming there is 'virtually no inflation'

Yesterday (21 April), Trump took to his Truth Social platform to lambast the path of US interest rates under Powell, citing calls for ‘pre-emptive cuts' by "many" as energy and food costs were "trending down". US-tariff landscape shifts with increased levy on China as officials warn Trump of 'havoc' wrecking policies US inflation decreased to 2.4% in March. However this covered the period when Trump's ‘Liberation Day' tariffs came into effect, which economists and central bank chiefs, including Powell, have warned could be majorly inflationary. Earlier this month, the US government...