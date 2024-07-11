US inflation drop to 3% fuels calls for September rate cut from the Fed

The annual rate of US inflation fell to 3% in June, surpassing economists' expectations by 0.1 percentage point.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (11 July) marks a drop from the 3.3% recorded in May, while core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, was down from 3.4% the month prior to 3.3%. Among the biggest contributors to the decrease were gasoline, which fell by 3.8%, and energy, which was down 2%. Meanwhile, shelter, motor vehicle insurance, medical care and personal care, and house furnishings and operations were all up over the month. US economy adds 206,000 jobs in June as unemployment rate inches higher According to...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes