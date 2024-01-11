Market remains bullish on rates cuts despite US inflation uptick

Markets remain bullish on the prospect of several cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve this year, despite US CPI coming in above expectations.
The headline figure came in at 3.4% for December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from November's 3.1% and above economist predictions of 3.2%. Core inflation has continued to ease, dropping to 3.9%. Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% Despite this, markets are still predicting the first cut to come from the Fed at its 20 March meeting, with a 61.9% probability, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. US ten-year treasury yields spiked at 4.07% on the news but have since ticked down to 4.04%. The dollar has risen against the pound, euro and yen on the news,...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes