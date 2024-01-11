Market remains bullish on rates cuts despite US inflation uptick

US CPI hit 3.4%

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 2 min read

Markets remain bullish on the prospect of several cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve this year, despite US CPI coming in above expectations.

The headline figure came in at 3.4% for December, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, up from November's 3.1% and above economist predictions of 3.2%. Core inflation has continued to ease, dropping to 3.9%. Eurozone inflation rises to 2.9% Despite this, markets are still predicting the first cut to come from the Fed at its 20 March meeting, with a 61.9% probability, according to the CME FedWatch Tool. US ten-year treasury yields spiked at 4.07% on the news but have since ticked down to 4.04%. The dollar has risen against the pound, euro and yen on the news,...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

Entire Home REIT board commits to step down on publication of results as chair Fennah replaced

Japan managers help maintain number of consistently top quartile performing funds

More on Economics

Partner Insight: Vanguard - What our interest rate outlook means for investors
Economics

Partner Insight: Vanguard - What our interest rate outlook means for investors

The higher-for-longer interest rate outlook is at the heart of Vanguard’s economic and market outlook for 2024. Find out what investors can expect in 2024 and beyond.

Vanguard
clock 19 January 2024 • 6 min read
Christine Lagarde: European Central Bank likely to cut rates this summer
Economics

Christine Lagarde: European Central Bank likely to cut rates this summer

Bloomberg News interview

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts
Economics

China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts

Economy grew 5.2% in 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot