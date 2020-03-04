BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas launches World Climate Carbon Offset Plan fund as European version hits €300m AUM
Team-based quant approach
Oil spike distracts from long-term transition risks
Investors have a crucial role to play in avoiding a 'climate Minsky' moment
EBRD's first ever climate resilience bond 'paves way' for more green products
Oversubscribed by $200m
Asset managers failing to put pressure on fossil-fuel lobbying - reports
Failure to back lobbying disclosure resolutions
Back to school or back to old tricks?
The headlines that will dominate the next quarter
Deutsche staff and prime brokerage unit to transfer to BNP Paribas - reports
Formal agreement set to be announced soon
BMO GAM hires global rates manager from BNP Paribas
Will focus on emerging markets fixed income
BNP Paribas AM appoints global head of investments
Ex-Henderson CIO to join
Amundi appoints head of credit research for fixed income
Poached from HSBC GAM
Candriam names head of financial institutions and partnerships
Will retain his role as head of Italy
'Increasingly uncompetitive': BNP Paribas AM tightens coal investment policy
'Reduce the economic risk'
One-quarter of investable funds in Europe 'irresponsible' subscale funds
Research from Morningstar
Plastics, regulation and climate risk: Five key green and ESG investment trends for 2019
Markets looking more long term
Mirabaud AM hires ESG head from BNP Paribas' insurance arm
Spent 11 years at firm
BNP Paribas AM launches UK private debt fund
Access to lending market for smaller businesses
BNP Paribas AM hires Mercer's Ambachtsheer as ESG chief
Jane Ambachtsheer joins as global head of sustainability
Janus Henderson strengthens European equities team after Casey and Kissak exits
Tom O’Hara and Tom Lemaigre join from Exane BNP Paribas and RWC Partners respectively
Update: Robeco latest firm to exclude tobacco investments
Implemented end of Q3 2018
BNP Paribas AM unveils absolute return strategy
AMC of 0.50%
BNP Paribas launches disruptive tech fund
Managed by Pam Hegarty
BNP Paribas AM unveils new investment group
Multi-Asset, Quantitative and Solutions
Update: AXA IM remains 'strategic' part of French insurer
On the back of approaches by potential partners
BNP Paribas AM expands ETF range with three smart-beta launches
Increases range to 14 ETFs