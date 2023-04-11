BNP launches platform for alternative fund managers

The platform will provide access to digitalised reporting, ESG insights and data analytics, BNP said, with the launch bringing two digital offerings - CapLink Investor and CapLink Private.

CapLink Investor will be available to fund managers and investors, and will offer insights on their fund holdings.

The bank said the offering will be most suited for hedge fund and liquid alternative hedge fund managers, as well as single hedge funds and fund of hedge funds and their investors.

CapLink Private will provide "digital reporting through data visualisation", BNP added, alongside end-to-end workflow management, and risk and performance analytics for non-listed investments, including private equity, private debt and infrastructure.

The platform was designed alongside AssetMetrix, leveraging the bank's partnership with the fintech company, and will be available via BNP's client portal NeoLink.

Patrick Hayes, global head of alternative investors, securities services at BNP Paribas, said: "As markets evolve, we are delighted to be rolling out our next-generation platform CapLink to alternative clients and their end investors.

"We have taken great care to understand how we can create the best digital experience for users, while helping fund managers stay on top of growing reporting, transparency and data accessibility requirements. We are determined to build on these developments to ensure our clients have all the information they need at their fingertips to be more efficient."