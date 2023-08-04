BoE governor Andrew Bailey (pictured) emphasised several times during the press conference on Thursday that interest rates constant at current levels for the next three years delivered a similar inflation forecast to following the market path. Image: Bank of England

On Thursday (3 August), the BoE raised interest rates by 25bps to 5.25% on Thursday (3 August), the highest level since 2008. However, the central bank's narrative continued the shift beginning in its June guidance away from how many more hikes to "high for long".

In a research note, BofA analysts pointed out that the Bank added two sentences to its guidance. First, noting that policy is restrictive and second, that the central bank would hold policy restrictive for long enough to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

"These additions suggest that the BoE prefers a policy of holding at terminal for longer to hiking more and cutting sooner," they said.

According to the BofA, the BoE is shifting away from focusing on where the terminal is and towards the policy stance needed over the next couple of years.

While traders are placing bets for a 5.75% terminal rate, the Bank of America expects one more 25bp hike in September to 5.5% terminal, with the first rate cut coming in February 2025.

Barclays, UBS, BNP Paribas joined the BofA in lowering their Bank of England terminal rate forecast, now expecting the central bank's main rate to peak at 5.5%. The banks had previously predicted a peak of 5.75% before Thursday's meeting.

Other banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank still see the Bank extending its tightening cycle to November for a peak rate of 5.75%.

However, BofA analysts noted that the BoE's guidance and focus on the constant interest rate forecast left open the option of skipping a meeting if the Bank's inflation forecasts are surprised "dovishly" this month or next.

"On the other hand, the BoE's wage forecasts are, in our view, very likely to be surprised upwards in the near term, and we have seen this week that the BoE will respond to that," they said.

"We see a September hike as very likely, but the risks skew slightly to that hike being delayed until November, in our view."

ECB forecast

The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25bps on 27 July, bringing European rates to match the record high of 3.75% set in October 2000.

The Bank of America's predictions for the ECB's tightening cycle tilt towards a final 25bps hike in September, with no cuts expected until June 2024 and only one cut per quarter throughout 2024 and 2025.

"We mark-to-market our Euro area forecasts to this week's growth and inflation prints. Our 2023E GDP call moves 10bp higher, with headline inflation up 10bp on average this year and core increasing 10bp in 2023-24E," the analysts said.

"The macro picture does not really change much, but stronger (noisy, Ireland-driven) GDP growth in 2Q23 and especially flatter core inflation should feed the narrative of the ECB hawks."

According to the analysts, the Eurozone's core inflation print of 5.3% in July has made an August core slowdown below 5% "unlikely", which fuels the BofA's expectations for one more hike in September.

"It is still a close call, but we think that, on the margin, with inflation a bit stronger, the labour market a bit better than expected and resilient GDP dynamics, the hawks will end up having the upper hand in the September debate," they said.