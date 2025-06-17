The Big Interview: Alliance Witan's Craig Baker on conviction for the multi-manager approach

Musings on Magnificent Seven

Linus Uhlig
clock • 6 min read

Spending over three decades in one workplace is increasingly rare. However, Craig Baker is an Alliance Witan and Willis Towers Watson (WTW) stalwart.

Sitting down with Investment Week as his ten-year tenure at WTW as global chief investment officer was ending, Baker posited on the current state of the market.  Now chair of the Alliance Witan investment committee, where he leads the portfolio management team for the £5.3bn FTSE 100 investment trust, Baker admits it has been difficult to pull investors away from passive ETFs that track major indices because of the performance of active management compared to the index.  Alliance Witan NAV total return underperforms benchmark as discount narrows "The index has been one of the harde...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

Investors flock to European ETFs as rotation away from the US continues

FCA ruling against former Metro Bank CEO and CFO upheld by upper courts

More on Investment Trusts

NextEnergy Solar's persistent discount 'frustrating' despite measures taken to boost returns
Investment Trusts

NextEnergy Solar's persistent discount 'frustrating' despite measures taken to boost returns

'This year has not been easy for NESF'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 16 June 2025 • 1 min read
Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February
Investment Trusts

Nick Train's Finsbury Growth & Income steps up Burberry allocation to highest since February

After ‘brand execution crisis’

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 13 June 2025 • 2 min read
JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war
Investment Trusts

JGGI moves into 'unduly punished' stocks amid Trump's global trade war

Uncertainty hitting 'all time highs'

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 10 June 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot