The Big Interview: Cohen & Steers' Jon Cheigh on market turmoil and cutting through today's noise

Financial crises and moments of market panic are no strange bedfellows to Jon Cheigh, chief investment officer at Cohen & Steers.
He joined the firm in 2005 as a REIT analyst, becoming a portfolio manager in 2008 and taking over as Cohen & Steers' CIO in 2019. From his paper-filled desk in the US, Cheigh recalls how much his neck would hurt from "looking at the screen all day" back when global markets imploded in 2008. Investors cautiously turn to Europe as US credibility falters under Trump's tariffs "You don't realise how much stress you're under," he says. Our conversation took place on 3 April, one day after US President Donald Trump unleashed a series of punitive tariffs on dozens of countries. Wha...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes