The Big Interview: Apollo's Hanno on why private market semi-liquid structure is a 'game-changer' for wealth

Broadening access to private markets

Katrina Lloyd
clock • 8 min read

Eric Hanno, partner and co-head of the flagship $20.2bn Apollo Aligned Alternatives (‘AAA’) strategy, discusses private market opportunities, addressing liquidity questions and the importance of investor education.

Eric Hanno has taken a personal and professional interest in the opening up of private markets for the wealth space during his 20-year career, from a slow start to rapid growth in recent years.    He spent the first six years of his working life at Goldman Sachs in public markets, where he concluded it was "really tough to deliver alpha as it is a mature marketplace with a lot of smart people". On leaving Goldman, his first foray into the private markets space was trying to start his own clean coal technology business but he wasn't able to buy the patents that were key to the venture'...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Katrina Lloyd
Author spotlight

Katrina Lloyd

Editor-in-Chief

View profile
More from Katrina Lloyd

Register for IW's Future of Investment Festival: SDR impact, managing geopolitical risk and AI transformation

Investment Week unveils FMYA finalists for Technology and Marketing & PR categories

More on Alternatives

Goldman Sachs: A world exists 'where we stop using the phrase public and private'
Alternatives

Goldman Sachs: A world exists 'where we stop using the phrase public and private'

Divide increasingly blurred

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 20 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trump's trade war concerning for vast majority of private market investors
Alternatives

Trump's trade war concerning for vast majority of private market investors

Nearly half fear a recession is on the way

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 19 May 2025 • 1 min read
Private markets full of potential pitfalls post-tariffs
Alternatives

Private markets full of potential pitfalls post-tariffs

Not the silver bullet to protecting from volatility

Patrick Brusnahan
Patrick Brusnahan
clock 16 May 2025 • 3 min read
Trustpilot