The Big Interview: Apollo's Hanno on why private market semi-liquid structure is a 'game-changer' for wealth

Eric Hanno has taken a personal and professional interest in the opening up of private markets for the wealth space during his 20-year career, from a slow start to rapid growth in recent years. He spent the first six years of his working life at Goldman Sachs in public markets, where he concluded it was "really tough to deliver alpha as it is a mature marketplace with a lot of smart people". On leaving Goldman, his first foray into the private markets space was trying to start his own clean coal technology business but he wasn't able to buy the patents that were key to the venture'...