When Consumer Duty came into force at the end of July 2023 it shook the financial services industry to the core.
Virtually all aspects of the sector needed to be reassessed through a consumer lens, ensuring all products, documents and marketing material were accessible and easy to understand. Jayne Rogers, executive chair of Rathbones Asset Management and chief distribution officer at Rathbones Group, joined the organisation shortly after the Duty came into place, which forced her to rethink the role distribution has across the business. Rathbones AM eyes Asia ex-Japan and EM fund launches with triple manager hire One thing she has implemented since joining a year and a half ago is the need t...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes