The Big Interview: Nedgroup Investments' Tom Caddick gives advice to managers setting up their own boutiques

The asset management space is under pressure to compete for clients as the rise of passives' popularity has pushed firms to narrow in on their product offerings and become increasingly specialised in a bid to capture assets under management. This had led to a surge of fund managers going it alone and launching their own firms and funds to capitalise on the loyal investor base they have amassed at their large-scale firms in their own way with their own rules. Boutique asset managers concerned about distribution hurdles Nedgroup Investments, a global investment firm which partners wi...