Barclays Wealth

Barclays' investment management arm

Barclays Wealth and Investment Management is a wealth manager providing private banking, investment management, brokerage and fiduciary services to private clients and financial intermediaries globally.

Barclays Wealth and Investment Management is part of the Barclays Group.

In November 2016, Bank of Singapore announced the acquisition of the Wealth and Investment Management business of Barclays in Singapore and Hong Kong.