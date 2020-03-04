Barclays Wealth
Barclays' investment management arm
Barclays Wealth and Investment Management is a wealth manager providing private banking, investment management, brokerage and fiduciary services to private clients and financial intermediaries globally.
Barclays Wealth and Investment Management is part of the Barclays Group.
In November 2016, Bank of Singapore announced the acquisition of the Wealth and Investment Management business of Barclays in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Standard Life Wealth has poached Barclays' wealth and investment director Andy Brodie for the role of head of operations.
Mike Fullalove has joined Barclays Wealth and Investment Management from Alliance Bernstein as its new head of fund products.
Barclays Wealth and Investment Management has appointed Eric Pinn to the role of head of UK distribution within the global investments and solutions (GI&S) team.
Investec Wealth & Investment has poached three investment directors from Barclays Wealth for its Bournemouth office.
Fidelity Worldwide Investment has appointed Barclays Wealth boss Peter Horrell as managing director of its UK business.
Chief executive of Barclays Wealth and Investment Management Peter Horrell is to leave the company at the end of the year.
Some of the UK's biggest wealth managers are turning positive on emerging markets as months of poor performance and outflows begin to reverse.
Barclays Wealth has acted to cut its services for clients with less than £500,000, as it implements plans revealed last year.
BlackRock's ETF platform iShares has appointed Tom Fekete from Barclays Wealth as head of product development in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).
Kleinwort Benson has hired Fadi Zaher from Barclays Wealth & Investment Management as head of bonds and currencies.
Barclays is at the centre of further scandal after a senior executive quit following revelations he shredded a report which said part of the bank was "out of control".
Barclays has appointed Rory Tobin, former head of iShares International, to work on reviewing the group's asset management arm.
Barclays wealth arm is in talks with the regulator about charging asset managers administration fees when their funds are recommended for private client portfolios.
L&G Investments is set to merge four funds it formerly managed for Barclays Wealth and Investment Management into existing in-house portfolios.