Tilney Smith & Williamson hires Richard Stanwell as investment director

Stanwell joins the company from EFG Private Bank, where he has been senior director since 2018.

Prior to that, he held senior roles as firms such as Barclays Wealth and Kleinwort Benson, where he was head of UK teams. He has worked in financial services for over 25 years.

Chris Kenny, managing director at Tilney Smith & Williamson, commented: "I am delighted to welcome Richard to the team at Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Castlefield hires Brewin Dolphin veteran investment manager

"This is a significant appointment for us, and I know that Richard will play an important role in helping to bring continued growth to our wealth management business. Richard has operated at a senior level at a number of leading financial service firms and our clients will benefit from his extensive experience and expertise."

Stanwell added: "I am very pleased to be joining Tilney Smith & Williamson. I have worked with many of the team in the past, so it's great to be joining former colleagues again."