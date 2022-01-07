Head of product Nicola Eggers to replace Dirk Klee as Barclays Wealth CEO

The news comes following Dirk Klee's departure from the firm to take on a new role as CEO at Bitcoin Suisse

CEO Dirk Klee leaves Barclays Wealth for Bitcoin Suisse

Eggers has worked at Barclays Wealth since 1993, joining the firm as an investment manager for private clients, before becoming the head of investment management for London and Jersey and then head of portfolio management London & EMEA.

She also served as head of discretionary portfolio management and managing director global stock and rewards, before taking on the title of head of product in February 2020.

Eggers will become head of wealth management and investments following Klee's departure in April, subject to regulatory approval.