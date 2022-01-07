Head of product Nicola Eggers to replace Dirk Klee as Barclays Wealth CEO

James Baxter-Derrington
The news comes following Dirk Klee's departure from the firm to take on a new role as CEO at Bitcoin Suisse
Nicola Eggers is set to replace outgoing CEO Dirk Klee as the chief of Barclays Wealth and Investments.

The news comes following Klee's departure from the firm to take on a new role as CEO at Bitcoin Suisse.

Eggers has worked at Barclays Wealth since 1993, joining the firm as an investment manager for private clients, before becoming the head of investment management for London and Jersey and then head of portfolio management London & EMEA.

She also served as head of discretionary portfolio management and managing director global stock and rewards, before taking on the title of head of product in February 2020.

Eggers will become head of wealth management and investments following Klee's departure in April, subject to regulatory approval.

