Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO

Barclays Private Bank and Wealth Management has promoted Sasha Wiggins to chief executive officer, it revealed in a stock exchange notice today (20 February).
She joined the bank in 2002 holding several roles, including CEO of Barclays Bank Ireland in 2015 and group chief of staff in 2018. She was then promoted to group head of public policy and corporate responsibility in May 2020. Wiggins will succeed Jean Christophe Gerard, who was in the role since May 2023 to oversee the integration of the private bank and wealth management division. Prior to that, he was CEO of the private bank between June 2020 and April 2023. Ex-Barclays CEO James Staley fined and banned by FCA over ties to Jeffrey Epstein Her promotion is part of a division and ...
