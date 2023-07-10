Former Coutts CEO joins Hargreaves Lansdown board

Michael Morley, former chief executive of Coutts and Deustche Bank UK Wealth Management
Michael Morley, former chief executive of Coutts and Deustche Bank UK Wealth Management

The former chief executive of Coutts and Deutsche Bank UK Wealth Management Michael Morley is set to join the board of Hargreaves Lansdown as an independent non-executive director.

Morley, who also currently sits on Deutsche Bank's board in Spain and Switzerland, will join Hargreaves Lansdown's board, as well as its remuneration and risk committees, on 1 August 2023. Morley will seek election at Hargreaves Lansdown's AGM on 8 December 2023.

Morley has a long track record in leadership positions, working as chief executive and head of international private banking at Barclays Wealth between 2002 and 2007, chief executive of Coutts from 2009 to 2016 and chief executive of Deutsche Bank UK Wealth Management until last year.

He has also held positions at Merrill Lynch and Singer & Friedlander Investment Management.

Deanna Oppenheimer, chair of Hargreaves Lansdown, said: "The board is delighted to welcome Michael to HL plc. Michael will further strengthen the group board with his deep knowledge of financial services and his executive experience in wealth management."

Morley added: "Having had a range of wealth management experiences in a number of different jurisdictions, I am excited to be joining the board at this time and to be part of the next phase of Hargreaves Lansdown's journey."

