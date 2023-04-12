Waverton finds new portfolio manager at Evelyn Partners

Haxton left Evelyn Partners on 22 March after 18 years at the firm
Waverton has hired Roger Haxton as a director and portfolio manager, who joins from Evelyn Partners.

Haxton resigned from Evelyn Partners on 22 March after 18 years at the firm, according to Companies House filings, where he became a partner in May 2013, at what was then Smith & Williamson Investment Management.

Evelyn Partners sees record operating income in 2022

He first joined the firm in 2005, and also held roles at Gerrard Investment Management and Barclays Wealth, and brings more than 27 years' industry experience to his new role. 

A spokesperson for Waverton said: "We are delighted to confirm that Roger has joined Waverton, he started with us at the end of March."

