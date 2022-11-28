Hargreaves Lansdown appoints head of multi-manager funds

Abou Gergi, who is currently a senior fund manager in a range of funds including the Multi-Manager Balanced Managed and Equity & Bond funds, will be responsible for overseeing the management of 11 multi-manager funds in the fund of managers range.

He joined the firm in December 2021 after 17 years at Barclays Wealth, where he headed its high net worth multi-asset team and was a portfolio manager for its range of multi-asset risk profile funds, as well as institutional clients.

Lee Gardhouse will continue as chief investment officer, overseeing the firm's Multi-Manager Income & Growth, UK Growth and Special Situations funds.

Hargreaves Lansdown launches US equity fund

Abou Gergi said: "We have made great strides in the last year towards our next phase of growth, celebrating the recent launch of the US fund and converting the Income & Growth to our first building block.

"I look forward to continue to build on our success story and strengthening our proposition for the benefit of our clients."

In October, Investment Week revealed that Hargreaves Lansdown was planning the launch of an actively managed US equity fund as part of the ongoing expansion of its investment offerings.

The fund, which launched on 1 November and raised £130m in assets, is co-managed by Abou Gergi and part of the firm's total 19 funds it plans on rolling out as part of its ‘new strategy'. The first was the multi-asset HL Growth fund, launched in December 2021.