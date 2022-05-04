Hargreaves Lansdown preps for fund launches with series of hires

The firm has named Robert Farago as head of strategic asset allocation, Stephen Barnett as head of quantitative research, John Page as head of investment risk, Ziad Abou Gergi as a senior fund Manager, and Thomas Wells as a fund manager.

In his new role, Farago will be responsible for leading the asset allocation strategy for all of Hargreaves Lansdown's portfolio solutions, including the new portfolio funds, platform tools and advice and workplace services. He will also host a regular series of content for clients on the impact of diversification, macro-economics and geo-political events on clients' portfolios.

Farago was previously head of thought leadership at Aberdeen Standard Investments, head of asset allocation at Schroders Private Bank and has over 30 years of investment experience through fund management roles at Schroders and Bankers Trust.

As head of quantitative research, Barnett will be assisting the chief investment officer and portfolio managers to manage the drivers of risk and performance within their funds. Barnett joins from Fidelity International where he was head of portfolio construction and risk for equity funds in Europe.

As head of investment risk, John Page's role will be to provide independent oversight of Hargreaves Lansdown's investment management activities, to ensure that the firm's funds and platform solutions are being managed in line with client expectations. Page joined Hargreaves Lansdown from abrdn, where he was head of investment risk oversight.

Ziad Abou Gergi joins the multi-manager team as senior fund manager, managing three of Hargreaves Lansdown's mixed asset funds. He joins Hargreaves Lansdown after 17 years at Barclays Wealth, where he managed various multi-manager equity funds including two US equity funds and multi asset funds.

Thomas Wells has joined Hargreaves Lansdown as a fund manager within the multi-manager team, with a focus on portfolio construction, investment strategy and economic research. Prior to joining the firm he was an independent investment counsellor at Eternum Wealth and was also a multi-asset fund manager at Aviva Investors.

Earlier this year Hargreaves Lansdown revealed a 20% fall in pre-tax profits for the second half of 2021.