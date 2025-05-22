Scottish Mortgage's NAV and share price jump after recent 'rollercoaster ride'

NAV rises 11.2%

Linus Uhlig
clock • 4 min read

Baillie Gifford-managed investment trust Scottish Mortgage (SMT) has seen its net asset value and share price rise over the past year, following a period of significant volatility.

In its full year results to the end of March 2025, SMT saw its NAV jump 11.2% and its share price tick up 6%.  This represented a marginally better return than its FTSE All-World benchmark, which returned 5.5% over the same period, while the global sector average NAV return also increased by 5.5%.  Despite this, the increases represented a downturn year-on-year. In the 12 months to 31 March 2024, SMT's NAV rose by 11.5% while its share price boomed by 32.5%.  Scottish Mortgage buys into Revolut as banking firm surpasses $1bn profit marker Justin Dowley, the retiring chair of the...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

AVI slams Daniel Loeb's Third Point Investors for proposed reinsurance pivot

US broker Robinhood set to launch fee-free ISA in the UK - reports

Trustpilot