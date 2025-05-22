Scottish Mortgage's NAV and share price jump after recent 'rollercoaster ride'

In its full year results to the end of March 2025, SMT saw its NAV jump 11.2% and its share price tick up 6%. This represented a marginally better return than its FTSE All-World benchmark, which returned 5.5% over the same period, while the global sector average NAV return also increased by 5.5%. Despite this, the increases represented a downturn year-on-year. In the 12 months to 31 March 2024, SMT's NAV rose by 11.5% while its share price boomed by 32.5%. Scottish Mortgage buys into Revolut as banking firm surpasses $1bn profit marker Justin Dowley, the retiring chair of the...