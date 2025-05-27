SMT's Tom Slater: 'We have delivered a volatile ride for shareholders over the past five years'

Tom Slater, lead manager of Baillie Gifford’s Scottish Mortgage investment trust (SMT), acknowledged the testing returns journey its clients had been put through over the past five years.
Speaking at Baillie Gifford's Investment Trust conference in Edinburgh on 15 May, Slater noted that SMT has had to contend with a "typically shorter" attention span of markets. As a result, "we have delivered a volatile ride for shareholders over the past five years", he admitted. Scottish Mortgage's NAV and share price jump after recent 'rollercoaster ride' The £14bn trust registered the worst volatility on a cumulative basis since 2020 out of the entire IT Global sector, data from FE analytics showed. It recorded 27.8% volatility during the period ending in April, more than ...
