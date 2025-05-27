SMT's Tom Slater: 'We have delivered a volatile ride for shareholders over the past five years'

Speaking at Baillie Gifford's Investment Trust conference in Edinburgh on 15 May, Slater noted that SMT has had to contend with a "typically shorter" attention span of markets. As a result, "we have delivered a volatile ride for shareholders over the past five years", he admitted. Scottish Mortgage's NAV and share price jump after recent 'rollercoaster ride' The £14bn trust registered the worst volatility on a cumulative basis since 2020 out of the entire IT Global sector, data from FE analytics showed. It recorded 27.8% volatility during the period ending in April, more than ...