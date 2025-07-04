Scottish Mortgage keeping activists at bay with ongoing share buybacks

At SMT's annual general meeting yesterday (3 July), chair Justin Dowley confirmed that the trust had spent £2bn in its share buyback scheme so far. The £14.5bn trust launched a minimum £1bn share buyback scheme back in March 2024, mainly as a way to tackle its extensive discount, a dynamic which has been apparent across the investment trust sector in recent years. Baillie Gifford: Investment trusts 'that simply mirror an OEIC are vulnerable to attack' Dowley said SMT had bought back stock at discounts "as wide" as 16%, down to the current 9.7% level. "It is not ideal, what we wo...