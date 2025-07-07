Pair of Baillie Gifford strategies lose Square Mile ratings after lead manager departure

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has removed its ratings for five strategies, two of which are run by Baillie Gifford, following a review by the research house.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust and Baillie Gifford Japanese Smaller Companies fund have seen their ‘A' ratings removed. This took place after the Baillie Gifford strategies' ratings were suspended in June following the departure of lead manager Praveen Jumar. Square Mile suspends ratings for pair of Baillie Gifford funds Brian Lum, previously deputy manager, took over as lead manager of the Shin Nippon trust, and remained co-manager of the fund; he was joined by Jared Anderson as deputy manager of the trust and co-manager of the fund. However, Square Mile said that given that...
