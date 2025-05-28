Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust shakes up managerial team as Praveen Kumar departs

Brian Lum takes charge

Linus Uhlig
clock • 2 min read

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust has rejigged its leadership team in a move that has seen Praveen Kumar exit as lead portfolio manager.

Kumar has been replaced by deputy portfolio manager Brian Lum with immediate effect, while Jared Anderson has been appointed deputy portfolio manager.  The precise reason for his departure remains unclear but follows an internal review by Baillie Gifford, according to a RNS notice from the trust. Baillie Gifford: Investment trusts 'that simply mirror an OEIC are vulnerable to attack' Kumar was featured in a Shin Nippon manager insights video on Baillie Gifford's website earlier in May but was absent for the trust's presentation at Baillie Gifford's investment trust conference in...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Linus Uhlig
Author spotlight

Linus Uhlig

Linus Uhlig is a senior reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Linus Uhlig

IMF urges Reeves to 'refine' fiscal rules as it upgrades UK's economic outlook

SMT's Tom Slater: 'We have delivered a volatile ride for shareholders over the past five years'

More on Investment Trusts

Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025
Investment Trusts

Home REIT expects full sale of assets to be completed in Q3 2025

Non-binding offers made in February

Sorin Dojan
Sorin Dojan
clock 29 May 2025 • 2 min read
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust shakes up managerial team as Praveen Kumar departs
Investment Trusts

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust shakes up managerial team as Praveen Kumar departs

Brian Lum takes charge

Linus Uhlig
Linus Uhlig
clock 28 May 2025 • 2 min read
CQS Natural Resources launches 100% tender offer in 'standstill agreement' with Saba
Investment Trusts

CQS Natural Resources launches 100% tender offer in 'standstill agreement' with Saba

Investment management fee to be cut by 20bps

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 28 May 2025 • 2 min read
Trustpilot