Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust shakes up managerial team as Praveen Kumar departs

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon trust has rejigged its leadership team in a move that has seen Praveen Kumar exit as lead portfolio manager.
Kumar has been replaced by deputy portfolio manager Brian Lum with immediate effect, while Jared Anderson has been appointed deputy portfolio manager. The precise reason for his departure remains unclear but follows an internal review by Baillie Gifford, according to a RNS notice from the trust. Baillie Gifford: Investment trusts 'that simply mirror an OEIC are vulnerable to attack' Kumar was featured in a Shin Nippon manager insights video on Baillie Gifford's website earlier in May but was absent for the trust's presentation at Baillie Gifford's investment trust conference in...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes