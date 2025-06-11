Square Mile suspends ratings for pair of Baillie Gifford funds

Square Mile Investment Consulting and Research has suspended the ratings of three funds, two of which are run by Baillie Gifford, following a review by the research house.
Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon and Baillie Gifford Japanese Smaller Companies funds have seen their ratings suspended, as well as the BNY Mellon Real Return fund. This follows the departure of Praveen Kumar from Baillie Gifford, the lead manager of both funds. As a result, Square Mile decided it would be "prudent" to suspend their ratings while it assesses the potential implications of this move. Former Whitmore fund rejoins Square Mile Academy under Savvides In addition, the BNY Mellon Real Return fund has had its 'A' rating suspended after its co-lead manager, Andy Warwick, left the...
