Axa
European investors 'risk on' as global equity funds remain best sellers in January
Refinitiv monthly European fund flow report
AXA IM assets hit £670bn amid strong 2019 inflows
Net inflows of £10.9bn
IW's 25th anniversary: What does the future hold for the UK funds industry?
Looking back at the past to predict the market of tomorrow
Architas names new CEO as Georgeson prepares to exit
Taking up role on 1 March
Global asset managers 'misaligned' with climate change goals
New report reveals leaders and laggards
AXA IM CEO steps down in leadership shake-up
Gérald Harlin has been appointed executive chairman
AXA IM promotes Chris Iggo in core investments leadership team
Series of appointments announced
Invesco expands investment solutions unit with double hire
Ali Zouiten joins from HSBC GAM and Derek Steeden joins from LGIM
Candriam hires Aviva Investors' Welch as senior relationship manager
Strengthening position in UK wholesale market
AXA IM: What was the 2018 buzzword of the year in US company reports?
The key talking points of last year
Schroders' Sym: Investors beware of the 'phenomenon' of cost inflation
Outperformers of last five years likely to struggle
Halloween gallery: Which funds recorded the most ghoulish performance?
Global and Asia funds among list
Feeling the pinch: UK inflation on the rise
Partner Insight: UK inflation hit a six-month high of 2.7% in September, having held steady earlier this year. The rise is not good news for consumers - slowing the recovery in spending power.
Megatrends: Understanding the tech revolution
Partner Insight: How have companies like Amazon contributed to the megatrend tech revolution?
Are megatrends simply hype or a serious investment opportunity?
Partner Insight: From climate change, to AI, investors are increasingly turning to different themes in order to generate an income. But which megatrends are a viable long-term investment opportunity?
Bearish bonds: Are rising yields a thing of the past?
Partner Insight: For many investors, bonds represent only a 'safe haven' or 'low yielding' type of investment. But not all bonds represent safety, and there are many types of bonds that are able to provide a steady or high yield in all sorts of interest...
Global debt: Growing too much, too fast?
Partner Insight: The dangers of having too much debt in the economy are many, and as global debt hits a trillion-dollar high there are fears we could heading for a repeat of the global financial crisis.
Revealed: Finalists for Fund Manager of the Year Awards 2018
This year's event takes place on 5 July
AXA IM's Nigel Thomas to retire
Chris St John to take over £3bn UK Select Opps fund
Hearthstone appoints former Architas UK head Bucher as CEO
Responsible for driving growth
Morningstar: Four bond funds where rising valuations have led managers to take risk off the table
Difficulty in finding attractively priced bonds
BNP Paribas emerges as candidate for AXA IM acquisition
Natixis also linked
AXA IM's Thomas adds to names set to benefit from Trump's pro-business stance
Play on reflation theme
AXA IM unveils global Robotech fund
Unconstrained multi-cap approach