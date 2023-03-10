AXA IM gains French crypto licence for tokenised funds

AXA IM said it did not have any investment strategy to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and did not currently plan to

A spokesperson for AXA IM told Investment Week that the registration will be useful "as we actively work on initiatives where blockchain technology can bring benefits to capital markets".

Assets managers are frequently looking to the potential of tokenised funds and securities, along with not wanting to be left behind by the growing interest around central bank digital currencies and stablecoins.

The spokesperson said that the firm did not have any investment strategy or exposure to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and did not currently plan to.

The application was submitted late in 2021, the spokesperson added.

Other banks registered on the AMF's list of digital asset providers include Societe Generale Forge, which joined the list in September 2022, and Caisse des Depots, a state-owned social impact bank.