AXA IM gains French crypto licence for tokenised funds

Looks to tokenise funds

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
AXA IM said it did not have any investment strategy to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and did not currently plan to
Image:

AXA IM said it did not have any investment strategy to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and did not currently plan to

AXA Investment Managers has registered for a digital asset licence with French regulator AMF, the regulator said earlier this week.

A spokesperson for AXA IM told Investment Week that the registration will be useful "as we actively work on initiatives where blockchain technology can bring benefits to capital markets".

Assets managers are frequently looking to the potential of tokenised funds and securities, along with not wanting to be left behind by the growing interest around central bank digital currencies and stablecoins.

The spokesperson said that the firm did not have any investment strategy or exposure to cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum and did not currently plan to.

The application was submitted late in 2021, the spokesperson added.

Other banks registered on the AMF's list of digital asset providers include Societe Generale Forge, which joined the list in September 2022, and Caisse des Depots, a state-owned social impact bank.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

M&G records first positive flows since 2018 amid takeover rumours

Central bank chiefs toughen rhetoric against inflation

More on Alternatives

Claire Madden, managing partner at Connection Capital
Alternatives

What alternatives strategies are private investors backing today?

Rationale for a well-diversified portfolio has never been clearer

Claire Madden
clock 08 March 2023 • 4 min read
While most hedge funds may have a risk profile that is comparable to or even lower than the typical long-only fund, some employ aggressive strategies and can take on significant risk while pursuing high returns.
Alternatives

Deep Dive: Heightened market volatility presents opportunities for hedge funds

A new environment for the sector

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 03 March 2023 • 4 min read
Since 2015, assets under management across all alternative asset classes has grown from $7.2trn to $13.3trn by the end of 2021, according to Preqin.
Alternatives

Bond resurgence sparks rethink of alternatives in multi-asset portfolios

New environment raises bar to invest

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 28 February 2023 • 5 min read
Most read
01

Schroders to launch UK's first LTAF following FCA approval

09 March 2023 • 2 min read
02

The Big Question: 12 female investors on the outlook for recession in 2023 and how to allocate for it

08 March 2023 • 7 min read
03

Industry Voice: Hard or soft landing? Macro adaptation in multi-asset

09 March 2023 • 1 min read
04

Aviva commences £300m share buyback scheme amid 2022 results

09 March 2023 • 1 min read
05

M&G records first positive flows since 2018 amid takeover rumours

09 March 2023 • 2 min read
06

Central bank chiefs toughen rhetoric against inflation

09 March 2023 • 3 min read
14 Mar
United Kingdom
Conference

Global Equity Market Focus - March 2023

Register now
Trustpilot