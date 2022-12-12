AXA IM hires Polar Capital analyst to manage metaverse fund

Brad Reynolds

Eve Maddock-Jones
AXA IM hires Tom Riley to co-manage the AXA WF Metaverse fund alongside Pauline Llandric.
AXA IM hires Tom Riley to co-manage the AXA WF Metaverse fund alongside Pauline Llandric.

AXA Investment Managers have appointment of Brad Reynolds as portfolio manager in the AXA IM Equity Technology team, where he will co-manage the recently launched £31m AXA WF Metaverse portfolio.

Reynolds joined AXA IM after working as a global technology investment analyst at Polar Capital for over a decade, having started in its European Market Neutral team, with a focus on media and internet in 2011.

He will join existing manager Pauline Llandric on the 1 January 2023, when the move becomes effective.

The new manager will also support the existing robotech, digital economy and global technology strategies.

AXA IM expands thematic range with metaverse fund launch

He will report to Tom Riley, head of global thematic strategies for AXA IM Equity, who said Reynolds would help "reinforce and expand on our current expertise".

Riley said his experience in fundamental analysis and understanding of disruptive tech was aligned with the mindset of the wider team and AXA IM equity investment process.

"I am pleased to strengthen our growing technology franchise, particularly with the recent launch of our metaverse fund," he said.

 

 

Eve Maddock-Jones
Home REIT board denies allegations of misleading shareholders

UK economy grows 0.5% in October but 'figures flatter to deceive' the true economic damage

