The Redwheel Life Changing Treatments investment strategy is set to launch later this year, subject to regulatory approval, and will focus on three themes: life-changing drugs, health system strengthening and life-changing care.

Martin Currie launches first social impact fund

The fund will invest globally and across market cap and will aim to identify opportunities in healthcare "in a post-pandemic world shaped by ongoing global demographic changes".

Hughes, who has a background in medical research, has spent seven years at AXA IM managing the AXA World Funds Longevity Economy fund and AXA Framlington Health fund.

At AXA, Hughes led engagement activities with the Access to Medicines Foundation through his efforts to help lead AXA's approach to healthcare impact investing.

He will be supported by Redwheel's central sustainability team and Greenwheel, the firm's in-house thematic research team.

Tord Stallvik, CEO of Redwheel, said: "Peter has a strong track record in running successful healthcare investment strategies, drawing on his experience working in medical research to inform investment decisions and provide a competitive edge.

"We are delighted to welcome him to the team. His expertise will be a vital as we seek to deliver on our commitment to create industry-leading sustainable solutions for our clients."

Hughes added: "The investment outlook for the sector is exciting with an abundance of innovative companies and products as well as global trends including ageing populations which are creating an exponential need for healthcare solutions.

"This strategy sets out to not only deliver returns for investors, but to have a positive impact on society by targeting solutions that can change patients' lives."