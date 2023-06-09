AXA IM appoints head of euro investment grade and high yield

Deixonne will be based in Paris and report to global head of fixed income Marion le Morhedec.

She is currently a senior portfolio manager at AXA, covering euro and global credit funds for over 14 years.

Deixonne joined the firm in 2003, initially working as a credit analyst covering telecoms, media and consumers, before moving to portfolio management team in 2009.

She began her career as a sell-side credit research assistant at Natixis and has also worked at Société Générale Investment Banking.

Commenting on the appointment, le Morhedec said: "Boutaina is an experienced and well-recognised professional, we are delighted to see her take on this new role and continue to promote internal talents.

"She will be instrumental to further develop our credit expertise and continue to draw on our impressive resources in euro credit and fixed income more broadly, to meet the ever-changing needs of our clients."