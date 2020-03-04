Australia
John Redwood: Why investors should think again about Australia
John Redwood, chief global strategist at Charles Stanley, challenges investor preconceptions about investing in Australia.
Is this a tipping point towards weaker global growth?
Markus Schomer, chief economist at PineBridge Investments, explains why he is forecasting stronger growth in the next two years as three shocks that hit the global economy in the past 18 months fade away.
Architas' Allen: Why I am following China and avoiding Australia
Valuations in Asia-Pacific ex Japan areas are attractive relative to global peers currently, as most of the economies in the region are beneficiaries of lower oil and commodity prices, being net importers.
2015's volatile Australian dollar hits Asian income payouts
Mike Kerley, co-manager of the Henderson Asian Dividend Income strategy, analyses how currency movements can significantly affect income levels for UK investors.
