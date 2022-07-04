Octopus to make offshore wind core investment focus

Up to 60% of portfolio asset value

Increases allocation to offshore wind farms, as well as onshore and solar.
Octopus Renewables investment trust (ORIT) is shifting its core investment focus to include offshore wind farms, in addition to onshore wind and solar parks.

Upon shareholder approval, offshore wind will be transferred from being a ‘non-core technology' allocation, which has a limit of 20% of gross asset value, to a core wind allocation, which accounts for up to 60%.  

The change will allow the trust "slightly greater flexibility" in making additional investment in offshore wind.

As investments in offshore wind are typically made "on a minority basis", the allocation limit of 25% may be a limiting factor, it said.

"ORIT's portfolio has now reached significant scale, with 23 solar PV assets, seven onshore wind assets and one offshore wind investment, with an aggregate total capacity of 583MW, along with three investments in developers and a number of conditional acquisitions agreed," said Phil Austin, ORIT chair.  

Industry Voice: Energy independence drive could impact renewables adoption

"With ORIT's growth since IPO and offshore wind becoming a key pillar of government targets for new capacity additions, the board and the investment manager believe now is the ideal time to make this amendment to allow investors the opportunity to access an even broader, more diversified range of attractive investments in established renewable generation technologies," he added.

The company was launched as a closed-ended company in December 2019 and aims to provide investors with attractive and sustainable income and capital growth by investing across a diversified portfolio of renewable assets in Europe and Australia.

According to GlobalData, the number of countries currently producing offshore wind power is set to double from 18 to 35 by 2030.

