SDR holds “a lot of promise”, the firm said, especially in a simplified disclosure for consumers

In the firm's Global Investor Experience Report Update on Fund Disclosures report published today (18 May), it said that while most regulatory regimes are built from "incremental piecemeal approaches", the wide-ranging changes expected from SDR could allow a holistic approach.

The report explained that the proposed SDR regime had three substantive differences from the EU's SFDR, namely in labelling being an "integral part" of the regime, detailed ESG disclosures being less prescriptive and greater emphasis on consumer-facing disclosure.

SDR holds "a lot of promise", the firm said, especially in a simplified disclosure for consumers. However, the firm said it would prefer this to be implemented in the wider disclosure framework rather than standalone.

Sustainable funds attract £1.5bn more than conventional rivals in Q1

Morningstar noted seven regions that have made "meaningful regulatory change" since the start of 2021: Australia, Canada, the EU, India, Thailand, the UK, and the US.

This recent regulation should help prevent greenwashing "being a significant issue for investors", the report said, warning that this was dependent on source information from individual corporations.

Morningstar also said there was still "considerable scope" to improve disclosure regulations worldwide, adding that there should be greater emphasis generally on improving the presentation and delivery of information to end investors.

"Increasing technology uptake adds heightened investor expectations around the information that should be disclosed and at what frequency and in what formats," it said.

"Unless done well, providing investors more information than ever comes with the risk that disclosures intimidate more than engage."

Recent changes

Morningstar argued that the best regulatory approach is "rooted in greater transparency", with industry stakeholders who fight transparency "likely to generate outcomes that are bad for investors and bad for the industry itself".

Europe still remained the region with the most prescriptive and extensive ESG disclosures, it said, but "questions remain" on defining the level and type of sustainable investment products within SFDR.

In recent months there have been a raft of funds downgrading their classification under SFDR from 'dark green' Article 9 funds to 'light green' Article 8 status, as regulators become more stringent on greenwashing in the regime.

Morningstar also criticised some regulatory changes, saying that Europe's PRIIPs Key Information Document was a "retrograde step" that provided less clarity to investors.

FTSE Russell launches ESG risk-adjusted index series

Meanwhile, the US remained a leader in disclosure best practices, the report said, adding that the country was not "resting on its laurels" as it prepares to update disclosure rules next year to "tailor shareholder reports to modern-day investors".

In contrast, Australia was described as a "notable laggard", with Morningstar criticising the country for failing to deal with "existing basic deficiencies" in its disclosure practices.

"Australia blew a chance to improve its Portfolio Holdings Disclosure regulations in November 2021, when after drafting median global standard regulations, the government caved in to lobbying from vested industry interests to deliver what are essentially meaningless asset-allocation disclosures," it said.

Linking disclosure to the recent turmoil in the banking sector, the report noted that better disclosure on Silicon Valley Bank would have left Australian investors more able to understand their exposures, rather than being "left in the dark".