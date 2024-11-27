Jupiter's Jason Pidcock on ESG 'nonsense' and why China remains 'unappealing'

ESG as a term has “become a nonsense”, according to the co-manager of Jupiter Asset Management’s Asian Income fund, Jason Pidcock.
Pidcock told Investment Week that in emerging and developed markets, both of which his mandate invests in, 'environmental, social and governance' as a term has become vague, subjective and "the sooner we stop using ESG together as letters, the better". The Asian Income fund does not have an ESG mandate, but Pidcock argued that he and his co-manager Sam Konrad "always thought very seriously about governance" because "there is clarity in what that means". ESG appetite among investors drops for third consecutive year However, "the ‘E' and the ‘S', they are more woolly", he added. In...
