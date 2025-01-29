Martin Currie to be absorbed into ClearBridge Investments brand

Under the proposals, set to come into force later this year, Martin Currie's Australia, global emerging markets and UK investment and sustainability teams will move under the ClearBridge name, while the Martin Currie global long term unconstrained (GLTU) team will become part of Franklin Equity Group. Franklin Templeton merges two UK Martin Currie funds after performance review The firm's products and teams will retain their investment autonomy under the restructure, Franklin Templeton explained. The plans will require "several steps" prior to completion, including regulatory approval...