Female representation on boards sees year-on-year growth

Geographical disparities remain

Valeria Martinez
1 min read
Image:

Female board membership increased between 2021 and 2022, although geographical disparities remain, according to BNP Paribas Asset Management's global study on female board membership.

The study, which analysed the 17,800 listed companies included in the Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) database, found that women hold, on average, 20% of board seats, two percentage points higher than in 2021.

On a geographical basis, the most significant increases were seen by South Africa, up from 28% to 32%, and Australia and New Zealand, jumping from 26% to 30%.

In Europe, French companies reported 40% of board members being women.

Norway and Italy also stand out, with averages of 40% and 38% respectively. 

New targets for gender parity set as female board members hits 39%

In North America, female representation levels on boards in Canada and the United States were an average of 27% and 23% respectively.

Overall, the average in North America grew by three percentage points in 2022.

Female board membership rates were significantly lower in Asia (12%), Latin America (13%) and the Middle East (12%).

However, both Asia and Latin America saw an increase of two percentage points in the rate of women in boards from 2021.

Michael Herskovich, global head of stewardship at BNP Paribas Asset Management, said that geographic differences should be viewed in the context of economic, socio-cultural and regulatory factors.  

Female representation within asset management remains short of industry expectations

"Companies with large market capitalisations tend to integrate diversity issues more easily than smaller companies. Similarly, the existence - or absence - of legally-imposed quotas, as we have recently seen in Europe, also impacts the growth of female board membership."

A European Union ruling adopted in November 2022 now requires all large companies listed on EU stock exchanges to take measures to increase the presence of women in leadership roles and at board level by July 2026.

