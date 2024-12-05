Alliance Witan’s promotion into the UK’s large cap index has been confirmed, with the £5bn vehicle now one of the largest listed companies in the country.
It was announced in the summer that Witan was to be rolled into Alliance Trust to form Alliance Witan and form a multi-billion pound entity. Alliance Trust and Witan merge to form £5bn FTSE 100 vehicle The merger was overwhelmingly approved by shareholders in early October and according to the latest FTSE reshuffle data. All changes will be implemented at the close of business on 20 December 2024 and take effect from the start of trading on the following Monday (23 December). It will be joined by two other entrants, St James's Place, which has returned to the FTSE 100 after its ...
