Alliance Witan chair Dean Buckley joins JPM EM board

Alliance Witan’s chair Dean Buckley has joined the board of JP Morgan’s Emerging Markets investment trust, adding to his growing list of positions.
Buckley took on the role of non-executive director in early January, a move confirmed in the trust's half year report published today (25 February). This role is in addition to his other duties as chair of Fidelity Special Values and Evelyn Partners Fund Solutions Limited and non-executive director of Baillie Gifford. Witan shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Alliance trust He replaces Andrew Page, who retired from the board in November after a nine-year tenure at the company. Buckley's appointment follows a positive period for the trust, boasting a 2.8% return on a ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes