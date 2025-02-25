Alliance Witan chair Dean Buckley joins JPM EM board

Buckley took on the role of non-executive director in early January, a move confirmed in the trust's half year report published today (25 February). This role is in addition to his other duties as chair of Fidelity Special Values and Evelyn Partners Fund Solutions Limited and non-executive director of Baillie Gifford. Witan shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Alliance trust He replaces Andrew Page, who retired from the board in November after a nine-year tenure at the company. Buckley's appointment follows a positive period for the trust, boasting a 2.8% return on a ...