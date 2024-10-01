Witan shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Alliance trust

Shareholders of the Witan investment trust (WTAN) have voted in favour of the combination with Alliance trust.
At the class and first general meetings held on Monday (30 September), shareholders representing 99.2% of voting rights approved the merger, with just 0.7% of votes cast against the resolution. The combination is set to take place by means of a scheme of reconstruction and winding up of WTAN to create the Alliance Witan trust. Witan shareholders given discounted cash offer if Alliance Trust merger passes Additionally, shareholders also approved the reclassification of Witan's shares as A and B shares with corresponding rights, as well as the scheme of reconstruction itself and its...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes