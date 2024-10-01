Witan shareholders overwhelmingly approve merger with Alliance trust

Just 0.77% of votes cast against

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read

Shareholders of the Witan investment trust (WTAN) have voted in favour of the combination with Alliance trust.

At the class and first general meetings held on Monday (30 September), shareholders representing 99.2% of voting rights approved the merger, with just 0.7% of votes cast against the resolution. The combination is set to take place by means of a scheme of reconstruction and winding up of WTAN to create the Alliance Witan trust.  Witan shareholders given discounted cash offer if Alliance Trust merger passes Additionally, shareholders also approved the reclassification of Witan's shares as A and B shares with corresponding rights, as well as the scheme of reconstruction itself and its...

