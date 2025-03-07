Alliance Witan NAV total return underperforms benchmark as discount narrows

In its annual results today (7 March), the trust attributed its underperformance to a lack of "exposure to the small number of very large companies that dominated market returns, especially in the US", according to Dean Buckley, chair of Alliance Witan. The trust's investment managers, Craig Baker, Stuart Gray and Mark Davis, also noted that the benchmark, which returned 19.6% in 2024 and 15.3% in 2023, stood in stark contrast with its average return figure of 8.4% per annum since 1987, meaning "returns of this magnitude in two consecutive years are rare". Alliance Witan chair Dean Bu...